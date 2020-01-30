Short Interest in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Decreases By 10.4%

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,820,000 shares, a decrease of 10.4% from the December 31st total of 29,930,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 13,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 118,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.99, for a total transaction of $22,555,919.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total transaction of $224,991.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,862.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 538,160 shares of company stock worth $104,029,771 over the last quarter. 14.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FB. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Facebook by 32.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,218,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $929,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,127 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Facebook by 21,147.8% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,219,198 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,460 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Facebook by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,163,030 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $649,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,759 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Facebook by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,106,221 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $637,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,494 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Facebook by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,435,833 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $16,639,053,000 after purchasing an additional 627,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities set a $242.00 target price on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $260.00 target price on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.19.

FB traded up $5.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $223.23. 32,755,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,964,097. Facebook has a 1-year low of $145.70 and a 1-year high of $224.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $211.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.39. The stock has a market cap of $621.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.06. Facebook had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

