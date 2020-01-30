Short Interest in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Increases By 21.3%

Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,350,000 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the December 31st total of 35,740,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Shares of SCHW traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.95. 5,614,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,650,307. Charles Schwab has a 52 week low of $34.58 and a 52 week high of $51.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.17. The firm has a market cap of $60.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.55% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Charles Schwab will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $31,012.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,733.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $122,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,180 shares in the company, valued at $695,103.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 349,364 shares of company stock worth $17,174,848. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 303.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 526.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.73.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

