Short Interest in Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc (NASDAQ:CBMG) Expands By 18.8%

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc (NASDAQ:CBMG) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 560,400 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the December 31st total of 471,600 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.5 days.

CBMG stock opened at $17.10 on Thursday. Cellular Biomedicine Group has a 52-week low of $10.98 and a 52-week high of $20.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 2.83.

Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.14). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cellular Biomedicine Group will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

CBMG has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Cellular Biomedicine Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised Cellular Biomedicine Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Cellular Biomedicine Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cellular Biomedicine Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.67.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Cellular Biomedicine Group by 5.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 557,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,288,000 after acquiring an additional 29,334 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Cellular Biomedicine Group in the third quarter valued at about $687,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Cellular Biomedicine Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 218,216 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cellular Biomedicine Group by 16.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 749,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,394,000 after purchasing an additional 103,540 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Cellular Biomedicine Group by 4.8% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 557,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,288,000 after purchasing an additional 25,434 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cellular Biomedicine Group

Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat various diseases, such as cancer and orthopedic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for treating a range of cancer indications comprising technologies in chimeric antigen receptor modified T cells (CAR-T), a genetically modified T-cell receptors (TCRs), and next generation neoantigen-reactive tumor infiltrating lymphocytes; and human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint diseases.

