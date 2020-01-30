Short Interest in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Decreases By 14.7%

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,370,000 shares, a decline of 14.7% from the December 31st total of 3,950,000 shares. Currently, 7.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 894,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Shares of Canadian Solar stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,637. Canadian Solar has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $25.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.18.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The solar energy provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.22). Canadian Solar had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $759.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Solar will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Solar declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the solar energy provider to repurchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSIQ. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,951 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,100 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Solar during the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Solar during the 3rd quarter worth $263,000. 39.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSIQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Canadian Solar in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Canadian Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.80.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products primarily under the Canadian Solar brand name. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions, and Energy. Its products include various solar modules that are used in residential, commercial, and industrial solar power generation systems.

