Short Interest in Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) Decreases By 17.9%

Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the December 31st total of 2,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 538,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, insider William J. Heitman sold 509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $40,205.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,860.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 2,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $167,616.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,991.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,982 shares of company stock valued at $314,538. 9.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Ashland Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Ashland Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Ashland Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Ashland Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Ashland Global by 216.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ASH shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ashland Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ashland Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ashland Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.89.

Shares of ASH stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.82. The company had a trading volume of 990,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,895. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.77 and its 200 day moving average is $75.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Ashland Global has a fifty-two week low of $70.50 and a fifty-two week high of $81.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.24.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Ashland Global had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ashland Global will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

