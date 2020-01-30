Shikiar Asset Management Inc. Invests $287,000 in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 50.0% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $154.00 price target on PepsiCo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on PepsiCo from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley cut PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.53.

PEP traded up $2.10 on Thursday, hitting $143.83. The company had a trading volume of 4,056,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,247,813. The company has a market cap of $198.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.21 and a 12-month high of $144.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.49%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

