Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) Holdings Cut by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. decreased its stake in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 27.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 456 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,530,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,534,464,000 after purchasing an additional 90,828 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 408,213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $224,464,000 after purchasing an additional 18,401 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 345,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $190,148,000 after purchasing an additional 26,965 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 324,676 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $178,530,000 after purchasing an additional 10,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 225,193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $123,827,000 after purchasing an additional 12,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SHW. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $604.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $587.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Edward Jones lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $485.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $583.71.

In other news, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 3,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.62, for a total transaction of $1,904,433.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,940,087.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 14,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.92, for a total transaction of $8,500,339.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,107,350.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHW opened at $590.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $579.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $551.55. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 52-week low of $397.00 and a 52-week high of $599.95.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

