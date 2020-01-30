Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 73,901 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 44.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,449 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 73,901 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $5,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Opus Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 8,853 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,420 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $985,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,686 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 10,249 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. 60.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WBA shares. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.69.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 234,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $14,801,861.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 16.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA traded down $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $51.95. 3,789,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,759,437. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12 month low of $49.03 and a 12 month high of $74.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $34.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.45 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.