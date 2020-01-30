Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 107,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 22,930 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 903.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 443,006 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,873,000 after buying an additional 398,868 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the second quarter worth $359,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in General Electric by 19.0% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 21,301 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 22.4% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 92,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 16,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of General Electric by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 512,742,827 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,383,800,000 after purchasing an additional 9,483,976 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Shares of NYSE GE traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.73. The stock had a trading volume of 95,382,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,786,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.16. General Electric has a twelve month low of $7.65 and a twelve month high of $13.00. The firm has a market cap of $111.18 billion, a PE ratio of -20.87, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.16.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.77 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 4.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

GE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on General Electric from to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.73.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.