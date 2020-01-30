Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Prudential Financial makes up 0.6% of Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $6,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.3% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.1% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PRU. ValuEngine raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. DOWLING & PARTN restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.75.

NYSE PRU traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $93.11. 1,441,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,914,130. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.23 and its 200-day moving average is $91.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. Prudential Financial Inc has a 12-month low of $77.65 and a 12-month high of $106.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.59.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.15. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial Inc will post 11.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.