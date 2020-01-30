Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 103,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. SYSCO comprises 0.9% of Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $8,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SYSCO by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 9,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its position in SYSCO by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 211,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SYSCO in the 4th quarter worth $276,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SYSCO by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in SYSCO by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 5,511 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

In other SYSCO news, SVP Brian R. Todd sold 12,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $1,064,951.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,394,013.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $76,554.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,644 shares in the company, valued at $2,691,638.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 227,412 shares of company stock worth $18,867,462. Corporate insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYY stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $82.84. 2,050,805 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,293,030. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.48. The company has a market cap of $42.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. SYSCO Co. has a 12 month low of $62.46 and a 12 month high of $85.98.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 79.60%. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. SYSCO’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that SYSCO Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This is a boost from SYSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is 50.70%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SYY. ValuEngine lowered shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of SYSCO to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of SYSCO to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (down from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.13.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

