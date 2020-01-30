Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,940 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,922 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 416.7% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp raised its position in NVIDIA by 313.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 190 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 65.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. New Street Research cut shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.96.

In related news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.75, for a total transaction of $4,255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,727,517.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.87, for a total transaction of $403,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,669,179.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 51,785 shares of company stock valued at $11,454,424 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $245.81. 7,251,886 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,202,042. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $132.60 and a 1 year high of $259.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.87, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $239.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.02. The company has a current ratio of 8.42, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 22.02%. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

