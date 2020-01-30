Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $171,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 44,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 9,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares during the period. 65.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded up $1.09 on Thursday, hitting $86.48. 3,380,489 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,708,819. Dominion Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $69.04 and a 52-week high of $86.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $69.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.02, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.44 and its 200 day moving average is $80.16.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.62%.

In other news, CEO Diane Leopold sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $948,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,995,318.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on D shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.10.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

