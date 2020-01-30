Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 129 Shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in O. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Realty Income in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1,373.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

O stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,671,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,831,025. The company has a market cap of $25.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.23. Realty Income Corp has a twelve month low of $66.21 and a twelve month high of $82.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.97.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $374.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.86 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 4.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Realty Income Corp will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a feb 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous feb 20 dividend of $0.23. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 85.58%.

O has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $78.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.82.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

