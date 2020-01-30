SharpSpring Inc (NASDAQ:SHSP) Short Interest Update

SharpSpring Inc (NASDAQ:SHSP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 746,400 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the December 31st total of 671,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.9 days. Approximately 11.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

SharpSpring stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,153. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.32 million, a P/E ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 1.05. SharpSpring has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $21.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.65.

Get SharpSpring alerts:

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 million. SharpSpring had a negative net margin of 54.83% and a negative return on equity of 44.29%. Equities analysts expect that SharpSpring will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Cat Rock Capital Management Lp sold 3,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.63, for a total transaction of $27,728.19. Insiders have sold 13,699 shares of company stock worth $132,528 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in SharpSpring by 14.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in SharpSpring by 47.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in SharpSpring in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in SharpSpring by 20.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in SharpSpring by 3.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 162,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 6,033 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SHSP. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SharpSpring from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SharpSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.71.

About SharpSpring

SharpSpring, Inc operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation solution for small and mid-size businesses. It markets and sells its products and services through sales teams and third party resellers. The company was formerly known as SMTP, Inc and changed its name to SharpSpring, Inc in December 2015.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for SharpSpring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SharpSpring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.