SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 794 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 88,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 794 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $8,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 43,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,185,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $202,796,000 after buying an additional 849,501 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $95.09. The company had a trading volume of 4,142,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,604,237. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.72 and a fifty-two week high of $96.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.10.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

