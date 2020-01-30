SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 11,084 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,084 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $7,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 607.0% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 67.5% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 42.7% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $93.21. 1,451,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,985,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.39. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $67.48 and a 52-week high of $93.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.17.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.24%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ES. UBS Group downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.79.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

