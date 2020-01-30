SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 55,343 Shares of Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) by 531.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 55,343 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Erie Indemnity were worth $10,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERIE. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Erie Indemnity by 65.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,662,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,831,000 after purchasing an additional 660,031 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Erie Indemnity by 414.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 300,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,821,000 after purchasing an additional 242,269 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Erie Indemnity in the second quarter worth $35,854,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Erie Indemnity by 22.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 753,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,819,000 after purchasing an additional 137,183 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Erie Indemnity by 381.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,237,000 after purchasing an additional 35,161 shares during the period. 36.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ERIE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Erie Indemnity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of Erie Indemnity from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Erie Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

ERIE traded up $1.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $168.81. The stock had a trading volume of 74,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,388. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. Erie Indemnity has a one year low of $144.98 and a one year high of $270.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $167.67 and a 200-day moving average of $193.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th were paid a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. This is a boost from Erie Indemnity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Erie Indemnity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.05%.

About Erie Indemnity

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, and policy issuance services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing, as well as provides administrative support, information technology, and customer services.

