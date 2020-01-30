SG Americas Securities LLC Has $11.90 Million Stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 518.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 240,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201,901 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Campbell Soup worth $11,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,403,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,841,000 after buying an additional 27,443 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,377,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 897,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,978,000 after buying an additional 76,482 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 884,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,728,000 after buying an additional 109,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Managed Asset Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 678,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,819,000 after buying an additional 27,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.59% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,632,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,075,889. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $32.17 and a 1 year high of $49.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.97. The stock has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.43.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 64.48% and a net margin of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 60.87%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CPB shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. TheStreet upgraded Campbell Soup from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Campbell Soup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.85.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

