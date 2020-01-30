SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 31.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,921 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 82,101 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $8,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GSK. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the third quarter worth $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 144.5% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the third quarter worth $43,000. 11.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GSK traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,180,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,696,304. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $117.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.68. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12-month low of $38.43 and a 12-month high of $48.25.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $11.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 92.73%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on GSK. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Leerink Swann began coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. GlaxoSmithKline has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

