SG Americas Securities LLC Buys New Shares in GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 395,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRFS. Cibc Bank USA purchased a new position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at $408,000. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 21,033 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in GRIFOLS S A/S in the 3rd quarter worth $539,000. BB&T Corp lifted its stake in GRIFOLS S A/S by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 35,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in GRIFOLS S A/S by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 51,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Banco Sabadell upgraded shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Santander upgraded shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of GRIFOLS S A/S to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GRIFOLS S A/S has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

GRFS stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,059,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,044. The company has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05. GRIFOLS S A/S has a 12-month low of $17.57 and a 12-month high of $24.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.96.

GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. GRIFOLS S A/S had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 11.12%. As a group, analysts expect that GRIFOLS S A/S will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

GRIFOLS S A/S Company Profile

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

