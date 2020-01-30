SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 16,412 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 76.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,012 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,412 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $9,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 86,695 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth $357,000. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 4,560 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,818 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,398,000 after acquiring an additional 9,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,406,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $374,166,000 after acquiring an additional 264,527 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $285.53.

In other Intuit news, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 73,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.08, for a total value of $18,785,260.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 227,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.72, for a total transaction of $58,618,414.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 549,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,742,134.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 527,369 shares of company stock worth $136,763,551. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

INTU stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $286.63. The company had a trading volume of 785,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,586. The company has a market capitalization of $75.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.06. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.67 and a 12-month high of $295.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $271.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.73.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 37.99%.

Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

