SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 1,183,042 Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) by 949.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,307,655 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,183,042 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.33% of Kosmos Energy worth $7,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in Kosmos Energy by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 2,663,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,618,000 after acquiring an additional 778,208 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in Kosmos Energy by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 72,881 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 25,624 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Kosmos Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,137,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Kosmos Energy by 15,799.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,374,999 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,347,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Kosmos Energy by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,740 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

KOS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Kosmos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.99.

KOS stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.44. 8,301,566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,817,778. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Kosmos Energy Ltd has a 1 year low of $4.43 and a 1 year high of $7.55.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $357.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.03 million. Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 12.18% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. Kosmos Energy’s revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kosmos Energy Ltd will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. Its primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. The company also maintains an exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

