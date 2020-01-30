SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Shares Down 1.9%

SES SA (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) dropped 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.78 and last traded at $13.78, approximately 876 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 2,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.04.

SGBAF has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised SES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.85.

SES SA provides satellite and ground communications solutions to connect and enable broadcast, telecom, corporate, and government customers worldwide. The company offers video services, such as broadcasting, content distribution, and occasional use and full-time content contribution and distribution services.

