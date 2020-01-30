ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) PT Raised to $390.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price lifted by analysts at Bank of America from $330.00 to $390.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.40% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ServiceNow from $308.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on ServiceNow from $310.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on ServiceNow from $314.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on ServiceNow from $321.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.68.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded up $22.11 on Thursday, reaching $335.04. 246,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,510,809. ServiceNow has a one year low of $187.01 and a one year high of $318.84. The company has a market capitalization of $58.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,864.10, a PEG ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $293.42 and a 200 day moving average of $271.91.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 1.09%. The company had revenue of $951.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider David Schneider sold 2,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.31, for a total transaction of $604,920.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,476,546.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.56, for a total value of $6,678,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,218.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,050 shares of company stock worth $23,803,624. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in ServiceNow by 243.9% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

