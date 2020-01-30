ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Given New Price Target at Piper Sandler

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from to in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $310.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $345.03.

NYSE:NOW traded up $28.69 on Thursday, reaching $341.62. 4,917,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,510,809. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,897.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $293.42 and a 200-day moving average of $271.91. ServiceNow has a 52-week low of $187.01 and a 52-week high of $318.84.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $951.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.14 million. ServiceNow had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.35, for a total value of $472,573.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,700,037.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patricia L. Wadors sold 1,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.20, for a total value of $372,912.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,084.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,050 shares of company stock valued at $23,803,624 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. First American Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 11,905 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,491,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,602 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

