ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC cut its position in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the third quarter worth $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the third quarter worth $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the third quarter worth $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 243.9% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NOW. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $360.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cfra raised ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $314.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.68.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded up $23.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $336.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,064,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,809. The firm has a market cap of $58.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,867.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. ServiceNow Inc has a 1 year low of $187.01 and a 1 year high of $318.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $293.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.91.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $951.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.14 million. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 1.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 152 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.93, for a total value of $38,141.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,210,636.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 22,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.56, for a total value of $6,678,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,218.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,050 shares of company stock valued at $23,803,624. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

