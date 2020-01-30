Sentient Coin Price Up 5.9% Over Last Week (SEN)

Sentient Coin (CURRENCY:SEN) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 30th. One Sentient Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, IDEX and Tidex. Sentient Coin has a total market cap of $859,341.00 and approximately $13,539.00 worth of Sentient Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sentient Coin has traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $123.49 or 0.01320126 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00047476 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00028372 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00205296 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006613 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00068838 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001843 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About Sentient Coin

Sentient Coin (SEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Blake2b

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. Sentient Coin’s total supply is 1,762,262,602 coins and its circulating supply is 1,352,262,603 coins. Sentient Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sentient Coin’s official website is consensus.ai.

Buying and Selling Sentient Coin

Sentient Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentient Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentient Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentient Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

