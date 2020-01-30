Seneca Biopharma (NASDAQ:SNCA) Shares Up 9.3%

Seneca Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:SNCA)’s share price shot up 9.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.25 and last traded at $1.18, 1,628,461 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 71% from the average session volume of 5,623,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.08.

The firm has a market cap of $4.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a current ratio of 5.04.

Seneca Biopharma (NASDAQ:SNCA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter. Seneca Biopharma had a negative net margin of 39,023.53% and a negative return on equity of 145.00%.

Seneca Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of nervous system therapies based on its proprietary human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. The company's stem cell based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types.

