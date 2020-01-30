Semux (SEM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.27 Million

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. One Semux coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0996 or 0.00001064 BTC on major exchanges. Semux has a market cap of $1.27 million and approximately $859.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Semux has traded 15.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00044545 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00017603 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00010143 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003160 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004906 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000687 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000124 BTC.

E-Dinar Coin (EDR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Semux Coin Profile

Semux (CRYPTO:SEM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Semux’s total supply is 12,712,343 coins. Semux’s official website is www.semux.org . Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject

Semux Coin Trading

Semux can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Semux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Semux using one of the exchanges listed above.

