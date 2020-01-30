Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Short Interest Up 11.7% in January

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 631,700 shares, a growth of 11.7% from the December 31st total of 565,600 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 284,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SIGI. ValuEngine upgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

In related news, Director Terrence W. Cavanaugh purchased 1,000 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.00 per share, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 40,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC increased its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. 76.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIGI stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $66.07. 4,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.02. Selective Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $59.27 and a 12 month high of $81.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.69.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.14). Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $710.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

