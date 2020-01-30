SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Short Interest Update

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a decrease of 10.7% from the December 31st total of 1,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 574,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:SEIC traded up $3.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $66.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,951. The firm has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 5.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.36 and a 200-day moving average of $60.97. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $46.60 and a 12 month high of $67.14.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $423.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.50 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 29.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.29%.

In related news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $5,575,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,801,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,894,355.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William Doran sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.28, for a total value of $331,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 674,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,733,366.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,050 shares of company stock valued at $12,057,138 over the last three months. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 433 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 2,764.7% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 487 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 113.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 565 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 375.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 409.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 871 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SEIC. BidaskClub downgraded SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on SEI Investments from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

