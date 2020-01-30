SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 95.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 433 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 2,764.7% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 487 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 113.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 565 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 375.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 409.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 871 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SEIC shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on SEI Investments from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub lowered SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. SEI Investments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

Shares of SEIC traded up $3.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $66.16. 31,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,951. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $46.60 and a 12-month high of $67.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.97. The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.31.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 29.95%. The firm had revenue of $423.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.29%.

In related news, Director Kathryn Mccarthy sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total value of $584,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,700 shares in the company, valued at $4,962,243. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $5,575,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,801,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,894,355.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,050 shares of company stock worth $12,057,138 over the last three months. 22.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

