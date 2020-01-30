SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01), RTT News reports. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 29.95%. The firm had revenue of $423.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,564,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,005. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $46.60 and a 12 month high of $67.14. The company has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.39 and its 200 day moving average is $60.94. The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.29%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SEIC shares. ValuEngine lowered SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub lowered SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on SEI Investments from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.67.

In related news, Director Kathryn Mccarthy sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total transaction of $584,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,962,243. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $5,575,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,801,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,894,355.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,050 shares of company stock valued at $12,057,138 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

