Security National Trust Co. Has $5.56 Million Stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Security National Trust Co. decreased its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,419 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up 1.6% of Security National Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,715,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,054 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,120,435 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $927,935,000 after purchasing an additional 76,061 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,121,797 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $797,793,000 after purchasing an additional 89,839 shares during the period. Lindsell Train Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.3% during the third quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 5,417,568 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $705,692,000 after purchasing an additional 171,317 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,247,838 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $758,995,000 after purchasing an additional 308,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock traded up $1.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $137.81. The stock had a trading volume of 11,830,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,197,166. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $107.32 and a one year high of $153.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $144.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.63. The company has a market capitalization of $248.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. Walt Disney had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $19.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 30.50%.

Several research firms have recently commented on DIS. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walt Disney from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.77.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total value of $454,056.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,250,878.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total transaction of $162,854.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,040,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,627 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

