Securities Trust of Scotland plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.45 (LON:STS)

Securities Trust of Scotland plc (LON:STS) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.45 ($0.02) per share on Friday, April 17th. This represents a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of LON STS opened at GBX 206.67 ($2.72) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 202.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 197.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.15, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Securities Trust of Scotland has a one year low of GBX 1.69 ($0.02) and a one year high of GBX 209 ($2.75). The company has a market capitalization of $215.58 million and a P/E ratio of 9.14.
Securities Trust of Scotland Company Profile
