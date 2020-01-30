Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SALT) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.17) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SALT) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Scorpio Bulkers in a report issued on Tuesday, January 28th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke forecasts that the shipping company will earn ($0.17) per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Scorpio Bulkers’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SALT. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Fearnley Fonds downgraded shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.70.

Shares of NYSE SALT traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.84. 19,624 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,679. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.73 million, a PE ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.10. Scorpio Bulkers has a 52-week low of $3.57 and a 52-week high of $7.78.

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The shipping company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $60.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.99 million. Scorpio Bulkers had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Scorpio Bulkers’s payout ratio is 6.72%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Scorpio Bulkers in the second quarter worth $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Scorpio Bulkers by 96.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,909 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Scorpio Bulkers in the second quarter worth $60,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Scorpio Bulkers in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Scorpio Bulkers in the fourth quarter worth $278,000. Institutional investors own 34.89% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. The company owns and operates 55 vessels, including 54 wholly-owned or finance leased drybulk vessels comprising 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 37 Ultramax vessels; and 1 time chartered-in Ultramax vessel.

