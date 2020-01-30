Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)’s stock price dropped 5.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $33.87 and last traded at $33.96, approximately 17,282,445 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 12,612,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.77.

SLB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen lowered shares of Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.25. The stock has a market cap of $49.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.59.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 136.05%.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $2,332,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,794,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total transaction of $318,240.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,735 shares of company stock worth $3,594,864. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 451.4% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 575,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,149,000 after acquiring an additional 471,405 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth $21,498,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 17,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 13,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,661 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile (NYSE:SLB)

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

