savedroid 24 Hour Volume Hits $220.00 (SVD)

savedroid (CURRENCY:SVD) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. savedroid has a total market cap of $289,539.00 and approximately $220.00 worth of savedroid was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, savedroid has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar. One savedroid token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, Cobinhood and Tidex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00036459 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $513.79 or 0.05541005 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00025259 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00127906 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00017113 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002708 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00033839 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002816 BTC.

savedroid Token Profile

savedroid is a token. It was first traded on December 13th, 2017. savedroid’s total supply is 6,997,578,543 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,688,339,238 tokens. The Reddit community for savedroid is /r/savedroid_ico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . savedroid’s official message board is medium.com/@ico_8796 . savedroid’s official Twitter account is @savedroid and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for savedroid is ico.savedroid.com

savedroid Token Trading

savedroid can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Tidex, Cobinhood, HitBTC and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as savedroid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire savedroid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase savedroid using one of the exchanges listed above.

