Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) VP Debra Noreen Stencel Sells 2,649 Shares

Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) VP Debra Noreen Stencel sold 2,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total transaction of $149,324.13. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,608.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE BFS opened at $51.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70. Saul Centers Inc has a 1 year low of $48.39 and a 1 year high of $58.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.51 and its 200 day moving average is $52.94.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.17%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Saul Centers by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Saul Centers by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Saul Centers by 57.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Saul Centers by 1.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Saul Centers by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.26% of the company’s stock.
About Saul Centers
Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 56 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.3 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.
Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?
Receive News & Ratings for Saul Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saul Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.