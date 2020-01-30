Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) VP Debra Noreen Stencel Sells 2,649 Shares

Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) VP Debra Noreen Stencel sold 2,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total transaction of $149,324.13. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,608.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE BFS opened at $51.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70. Saul Centers Inc has a 1 year low of $48.39 and a 1 year high of $58.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.51 and its 200 day moving average is $52.94.

Get Saul Centers alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.17%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BFS. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Saul Centers in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial cut shares of Saul Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saul Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Saul Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Saul Centers by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Saul Centers by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Saul Centers by 57.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Saul Centers by 1.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Saul Centers by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.26% of the company’s stock.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 56 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.3 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Saul Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saul Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.