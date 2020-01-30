Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Short Interest Down 8.1% in January

Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,300 shares, a decrease of 8.1% from the December 31st total of 65,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 418.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 8,081 shares in the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sapiens International in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Sapiens International by 41.0% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,744 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Sapiens International in the second quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sapiens International in the second quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Sapiens International in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPNS traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.82. 1,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,274. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 56.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.54. Sapiens International has a 12-month low of $12.05 and a 12-month high of $26.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Sapiens International had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $82.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.68 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sapiens International will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers software platform and solutions for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation, including Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite; and life, pension, and annuities, such as Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster.

