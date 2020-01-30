SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Purchased by Private Wealth Partners LLC

Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 37.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,035 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 318.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in SAP by 24.0% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,719 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in SAP by 2.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 71,212 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SAP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,637,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SAP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Institutional investors own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Get SAP alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SAP traded down $0.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $130.96. 1,514,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734,124. The company has a market cap of $158.10 billion, a PE ratio of 42.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $100.97 and a 12-month high of $140.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.50.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. SAP had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SAP. Zacks Investment Research raised SAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. TD Securities upgraded SAP to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on SAP from $168.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on SAP from $167.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.