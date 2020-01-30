SAP (NYSE:SAP) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

SAP (NYSE:SAP) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of SAP from $168.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $141.00) on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.00.

Shares of SAP traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $131.65. 1,364,347 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 844,738. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.11 and its 200 day moving average is $128.50. The stock has a market cap of $165.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. SAP has a 1-year low of $100.97 and a 1-year high of $140.67.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. SAP had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that SAP will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in SAP during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in SAP during the third quarter worth about $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in SAP during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SAP during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SAP by 38.5% during the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 4.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

