Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS.
SC stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.59. 94,022 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 781,705. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.88. Santander Consumer USA has a 52-week low of $17.68 and a 52-week high of $27.75.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.65%.
About Santander Consumer USA
Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.
