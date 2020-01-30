Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS.

SC stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.59. 94,022 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 781,705. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.88. Santander Consumer USA has a 52-week low of $17.68 and a 52-week high of $27.75.

Get Santander Consumer USA alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.65%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Santander Consumer USA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

Further Reading: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for Santander Consumer USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santander Consumer USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.