Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NYSE:SC)

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th.

Santander Consumer USA has a payout ratio of 30.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Santander Consumer USA to earn $2.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.0%.

SC stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $26.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,705. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.88. Santander Consumer USA has a 12-month low of $17.68 and a 12-month high of $27.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.99.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

SC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Santander Consumer USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Stephens raised their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

