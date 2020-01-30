Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Updates Q2 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) issued an update on its second quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.65-0.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.7-1.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.79 billion.Sanmina also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.65-0.75 EPS.

Shares of SANM stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.06. The stock had a trading volume of 15,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,622. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.00 and its 200-day moving average is $31.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.32. Sanmina has a 1-year low of $26.10 and a 1-year high of $34.96.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 1.80%. The company’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sanmina will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SANM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanmina from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on Sanmina from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded Sanmina from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Sanmina from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sanmina from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.50.

In other Sanmina news, Chairman Jure Sola sold 53,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $1,731,562.35. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 838,916 shares in the company, valued at $27,306,715.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Dennis Young sold 30,933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $1,000,682.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,528.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 238,972 shares of company stock worth $7,741,768 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

