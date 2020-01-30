Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Updates Q2 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) issued an update on its second quarter 2020
After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.65-0.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.7-1.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.79 billion.Sanmina also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.65-0.75 EPS.
Shares of SANM stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.06. The stock had a trading volume of 15,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,622. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.00 and its 200-day moving average is $31.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.32. Sanmina has a 1-year low of $26.10 and a 1-year high of $34.96.
Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 1.80%. The company’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sanmina will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Sanmina news, Chairman Jure Sola sold 53,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $1,731,562.35. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 838,916 shares in the company, valued at $27,306,715.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Dennis Young sold 30,933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $1,000,682.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,528.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 238,972 shares of company stock worth $7,741,768 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.
About Sanmina
Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.
