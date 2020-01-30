Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SAFM. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sanderson Farms from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from an underperform rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Buckingham Research reiterated a neutral rating and set a $160.00 price objective (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $197.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays reiterated a hold rating and set a $175.00 price objective (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $143.30.

Shares of SAFM traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.93. 531,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,545. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.89 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.93. Sanderson Farms has a 12-month low of $111.77 and a 12-month high of $179.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $906.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.65 million. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 3.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.63) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sanderson Farms will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 28th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 27th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.00%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 441.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 44.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Kwmg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms in the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

