Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Given a €12.50 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.50 ($14.53) target price on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley set a €19.00 ($22.09) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Independent Research set a €17.30 ($20.12) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €18.79 ($21.85).

Shares of Salzgitter stock opened at €15.61 ($18.15) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.60, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.16. Salzgitter has a 52-week low of €14.13 ($16.43) and a 52-week high of €31.51 ($36.64). The stock has a market capitalization of $844.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €18.31 and its 200-day moving average price is €17.78.

Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

