salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stake Cut by Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,333 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 3,690 shares during the quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 159.1% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 171 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in salesforce.com by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 250.0% in the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 189 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its position in salesforce.com by 234.4% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

NYSE:CRM traded up $3.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $185.67. 3,715,524 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,027,188. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $171.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.03. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $137.87 and a 12 month high of $186.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

CRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up previously from $171.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Sunday, November 17th. Finally, Cross Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.66.

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total value of $27,394.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at $5,157,253.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alexandre Dayon sold 20,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.99, for a total transaction of $3,357,890.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,773,433.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 428,514 shares of company stock worth $71,168,598. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.