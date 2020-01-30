Saga (LON:SAGA) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Saga (LON:SAGA) in a research report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Saga from GBX 60 ($0.79) to GBX 55 ($0.72) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Saga in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 99.60 ($1.31).

Shares of SAGA stock opened at GBX 44.94 ($0.59) on Monday. Saga has a 52-week low of GBX 31.78 ($0.42) and a 52-week high of GBX 125.90 ($1.66). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.23, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 49.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 47.84. The company has a market capitalization of $504.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46.

Saga plc engages in insurance, travel, personal finance, healthcare, retirement villages, and media businesses in the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: Insurance, Travel, and Emerging Businesses and Central Costs. It offers car, caravan, motorhome, breakdown cover, home, landlord, holiday home, home emergency, pet, travel, boat, health, personal accident, and life insurance, as well as accidental death benefit products.

